Trump Freezes Foreign Aid Funds To Nations Opposing The US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- US President Donald reiterated his policy of freezing United States' foreign aid, despite concerns raised by the UN Secretary-General and the opposition to suspend the aid.

Speaking at the House conference, late Monday in Miami, Florida, Trump said, "I imposed a hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze, a foreign aid freeze isn't that nice?"

He also stated, "We get tired of giving massive amounts of money to countries that hate us, don't we? And I created the new Department of Efficiency and I think it's going to be very meaningful" referring to a department led by billionaire Elon Musk aimed at reducing government expenses.

The US State Department affirmed on Sunday that Secretary Marco Rubio had halted all US foreign aid funded by the State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in line with Trump's recent executive orders.

In a statement, the department noted that Rubio is launching a "government-wide comprehensive review of all foreign assistance" to align with US foreign policy.

On the other hand, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns, late Monday over the US announcement to suspend it foreign aid.

In a statement, Guterres calls on US to exempt development and humanitarian funds activities for the world's most vulnerable communities, whose livelihoods depends on this support. (end) asj







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109136097