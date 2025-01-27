Oil Prices Tumble As Global Economic Concerns Mount

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices fell for the eighth straight day, with futures closing nearly 2% lower on Monday. This decline reflects growing worries about the global economy, geopolitical tensions, and recent statements by influential figures.



The oil market's downturn comes amid a broader risk-off sentiment in markets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery dropped 2.00% to $73.17 per barrel. crude for April delivery fell 1.77% to $76.18 per barrel.



These price movements mark a reversal from the 20% rally seen between mid-December and mid-January. Several factors contributed to the oil market's weakness.



A sell-off in technology stocks and fears of new tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against Colombia dampened investor sentiment. Weaker-than-expected industrial data from China also played a role in the decline.



Adding to market pressures, Donald Trump recently called for lower oil prices at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump's public statements often carry significant weight in global markets, as many view his declarations as potential future realities.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



This adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complex market situation. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+ ) remain in focus.

Oil Market Outlook

Oil traders expect the group to maintain its current supply policy at next week's review meeting, potentially resisting pressure to increase production and lower prices.



This decision could have significant implications for global oil supply and prices in the coming months. Recent geopolitical events have also impacted oil production.



A drone attack halted operations at Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, while a fire at Iraq's Rumaila field reduced production by 300,000 barrels per day. These incidents highlight the ongoing volatility in global oil supply.



As the oil market navigates these challenges, its movements continue to serve as a key indicator of broader economic trends and geopolitical dynamics.



The ongoing fluctuations in oil prices reflect the complex interplay of factors shaping the global energy landscape, including economic data, geopolitical events, and influential statements from world leaders.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109135137