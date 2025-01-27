Richard Sarmiento Joins Stanton Chase As Managing Director In Aerospace & Defense Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Richard specializes in placing leaders across Private Equity-backed, publicly owned, and non-profit organizations, with a focus on roles such as CEOs, Presidents, General Managers, and functional heads of Finance, Operations, Chain, Sales, Marketing, Engineering, Strategy, and Corporate Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard to Stanton Chase. His deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense sectors, coupled with his extensive experience in executive search, makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Jeff Perkins , Managing Director of Stanton Chase's Washington, D.C. office.

Richard's career began as an Armor/Cavalry Officer in the U.S. Army, where he served as a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his military service, he transitioned to executive search, building a successful career over more than a decade with leading firms such as Raines International, Korn Ferry, and Northwind Partners. His ability to align exceptional talent with the strategic goals of organizations has earned him a reputation for delivering outstanding client results.

Richard holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and an MBA from Norwich University, as well as a Master of Divinity from Regent University. His diverse academic background and professional experience equip him to offer unique insights and strategic perspectives to clients navigating the complex Aerospace and Defense industries.

Stanton Chase is excited to expand its Aerospace and Defense practice under Richard's leadership and looks forward to continuing to support clients with unparalleled talent solutions. For more information, contact Richard directly at [email protected] , or visit us at .

