Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Arrives On Disney+: When To Watch Each Episode

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the upcoming animated series, set to premiere on Disney+ on January 29, 2025, will introduce fans to an alternate version of Peter Parker's origin story. The series will explore Spider-Man's early days as a superhero, with Norman Osborn taking on the role of his mentor instead of Tony Stark. The series will be released in multi-episode blocks, with the first two episodes available on launch day. Afterward, new episodes will drop weekly in batches.
Here is the full episode breakdown:
Episode 1: "Amazing Fantasy" – January 29, 2025
Episode 2: "The Parker Luck" – January 29, 2025
Episode 3: "Secret Identity Crisis" – February 5, 2025
Episode 4: "Hitting the Big Time" – February 5, 2025
Episode 5: "The Unicorn Unleashed" – February 5, 2025
Episode 6: "Duel with the Devil" – February 12, 2025
Episode 7: "Scorpion Rising" – February 12, 2025
Episode 8: "Tangled Web" – February 12, 2025
Episode 9: "Hero or Menace" – February 19, 2025
Episode 10: "If This Be My Destiny..." – February 19, 2025
What to expect from the series
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will revisit the iconic hero's early days, providing a fresh take on Peter Parker's origin while staying true to his comic book roots. The animation style blends classic Spider-Man elements with modern influences, setting the tone for an exciting new chapter in the web-slinger's journey.
The series will highlight Peter Parker's struggles as he balances high school life and his responsibilities as a superhero. With Norman Osborn as his mentor, Peter's journey promises a unique twist on his rise to fame as Spider-Man .
