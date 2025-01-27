Largest Natural Skating Rink Open In The East Of Kazakhstan
The largest natural ice rink, located on the Sibinsk Lakes in
the Ulan district, has officially opened in the East Kazakhstan
region, Azernews reports.
This event marks a significant new phase in the development of
winter tourism in the region.
The Sibinsk Lakes form a cascade of five reservoirs nestled in
the Altai Mountains. While this area has historically attracted
tourists primarily during the summer months, it is now emerging as
a winter destination as well. Skiing activities are being organized
on Lake Shalkar, the third reservoir in the cascade, which is also
home to the only municipal beach.
The newly opened ice rink is already drawing attention from not
just locals, but also tourists from abroad. Visitors can be seen
enjoying the ice, with both amateur and professional skaters taking
part in the activities.
The development of winter tourism in this picturesque region is
expected to bring significant economic benefits and boost the
popularity of East Kazakhstan as a year-round destination. With its
stunning natural landscapes, the Sibinsk Lakes are poised to become
a key attraction for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers
alike. The local government is also considering expanding
facilities and services to further enhance the experience for
international tourists, potentially making it a major winter sports
hub in Central Asia.
