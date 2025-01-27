Largest Natural Skating Rink Open In The East Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The largest natural ice rink, located on the Sibinsk Lakes in the Ulan district, has officially opened in the East Kazakhstan region, Azernews reports.

This event marks a significant new phase in the development of winter in the region.

The Sibinsk Lakes form a cascade of five reservoirs nestled in the Altai Mountains. While this area has historically attracted tourists primarily during the summer months, it is now emerging as a winter destination as well. Skiing activities are being organized on Lake Shalkar, the third reservoir in the cascade, which is also home to the only municipal beach.

The newly opened ice rink is already drawing attention from not just locals, but also tourists from abroad. Visitors can be seen enjoying the ice, with both amateur and professional skaters taking part in the activities.

The development of winter tourism in this picturesque region is expected to bring significant economic benefits and boost the popularity of East Kazakhstan as a year-round destination. With its stunning natural landscapes, the Sibinsk Lakes are poised to become a key attraction for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The local government is also considering expanding facilities and services to further enhance the experience for international tourists, potentially making it a major winter sports hub in Central Asia.