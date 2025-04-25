Army Chief General Dwivedi To Visit Srinagar Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Srinagar on Friday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to details the top Army Commanders will brief Gen Dwivedi on various aspects of the security scenario and the steps being taken to counter terrorists in the Union Territory and along the Line of Control.
“The Corps commander of Srinagar based 15 Corps and other Rashtriya Rifles formation commanders will apprise the Army Chief about the prevailing situation in Kashmir and the strategies being framed to keep the terrorists at bay,” sources revealed.
It's in place to mention here that India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam carnage.
The punitive measures against Pakistan were decided at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .
