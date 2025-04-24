403
Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha Invited To Visit Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 30, 2025 - Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, recently extended a warm invitation to Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, and renowned beauty pageant entrepreneur Mr. Nikhil Anand, during a meeting at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam. The invitation was for them to interact with and inspire students of the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT).
The meeting took place during a grand event organized by TV9, where the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, was the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address on the theme“What India Thinks Today.” The event was attended by leading personalities from various sectors including media, education, entertainment, and social impact.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as the President of the AAFT School of Fashion & Design and AAFT School of Modelling, emphasized the importance of real-life role models and inspirational leaders engaging with students.“AAFT has always believed in providing its students with exposure to the best in the industry. Inviting Rhea Singha and Mr. Nikhil Anand aligns perfectly with our vision of holistic education and global standards,” said Dr. Marwah.
Plans are underway for Rhea Singha and Mr. Anand to visit the AAFT campus soon, where they will share their journeys, offer mentorship, and engage in interactive sessions with aspiring talents in fashion, film, and modeling.
