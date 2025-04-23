Electric Touch: Neurostimulation's Comeback In Psychiatry





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Faced with a lack of breakthroughs in treating mental health disorders, older methods such as electrical-based therapies are experiencing a revival – including in Switzerland. This content was published on April 23, 2025 - 09:00 13 minutes

From innovative treatments to unequal access to medicine, I cover health topics and keep an eye on Switzerland's Health Valley. I'm Swiss-Turkish, and have a background in communications, journalism and photography. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I covered technology and health at Euronews, and my work has been featured in international outlets including Fayn Press, Mediapart, Le Temps and Times of Malta.



More from this auth English Departme

Русский ru Электрический импульс: возвращение нейростимуляции в психиатрию Read more: Электрический импульс: возвращение нейростимуляции в психиатри

Two years ago, Isabelle*, a 49-year-old from canton Neuchâtel, could neither eat, sleep or wash herself. In 2018, she was diagnosed with melancholia, a severe form of depression, and started ingesting a daily cocktail of 15 drugs amid a succession of stays at psychiatric hospitals. She survived two suicide attempts.

Today, Isabelle is a completely different person. She looks neat, speaks warmly and while she'd like to eventually go back to work, she is currently taking time for her children and for her partner, who supported her through her illness.

+ Switzerland is home to Europe's only psychedelics treatment

“I never thought I would be stable, let alone ever be myself again” she says.“Thanks to my therapy, I was able to start caring for myself and communicating again.”

In her own words, what“saved” her was neurostimulation – therapies such as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) which use electricity to stimulate neurons and help treat depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions like schizophrenia.

Isabelle is among the 30% of patients with depression which can't be treated with antidepressants. And like her, an increasing number are turning to such alternative treatments.

Nothing new since the 1960s

When they were developed in the 1950s, mostly in Switzerland and the US, antidepressants were groundbreaking. They regulated chemical imbalances in the brains of patients either by increasing serotonin and norepinephrine (molecules created by neurons and which regulate behaviour, mood, and attention), or by blocking enzymes that broke those neurotransmitters down. Drugs in the former category, known as tricyclic antidepressants, were first commercialised by Swiss lab Geigy – now part of Novartis – and ended up dominating the market until the end of the century.

The 1990s saw a second generation of antidepressants, which block the reabsorption of serotonin (SSRI) or serotonin and norepinephrine (SNRI). These are still the most common method to treat patients suffering from depression today.

“So much of the focus in psychiatry was on pharmaceutical new discoveries from the late 1980s to the millennium. But even Switzerland, which of course is a major national centre for pharmaceutical innovation, failed to discover any new brain targets or anything other than 'me-too drugs', says Anne Harrington, the Franklin L. Ford Professor of the History of Science at Harvard University, referring to SSRIs like Prozac, Zolof and Lexapro.

Read more about the history of psychiatry and how Switzerland contributed:

More More From Jung to psychedelics: a timeline of Switzerland's contributions to psychiatry

This content was published on Apr 23, 2025 From the synthesisation of LSD to the commercialisation of antidepressants, Switzerland has played a key role in the understanding and treatment of psychiatry.

Read more: From Jung to psychedelics: a timeline of Switzerland's contributions to psychiatr