Governments Of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan And Pakistan To Sign Railway Project

2025-04-25 12:16:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The governments of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are set to sign a landmark railway agreement aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic integration, Azernews reports.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, to discuss progress on the proposed Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway project.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Mr. Dar shared insights from his recent discussions in Kabul regarding the trilateral initiative, emphasizing its potential to transform regional trade and logistics.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance trade and economic cooperation, and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

The UAP railway project is seen as a strategic game-changer, creating a direct trade corridor between Central and South Asia. Once completed, the railway could significantly reduce transport time and costs, while offering landlocked Central Asian countries more efficient access to seaports via Pakistan. Experts believe this initiative could pave the way for deeper regional integration and greater economic stability in the broader region.

