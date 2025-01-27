Qatar Participates In Future Real Estate Forum 2025 In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Municipality, is participating in the 4th edition of the Future Forum 2025, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 27 to 29.



HE of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, headed the delegation of the Ministry of Municipality and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), participating in the activities of the forum, which is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipalities and and the Saudi General Authority for Real Estate, under the title: "Future for Humanity: Shaping Dreams into Reality".





During his participation in the ministerial dialogue session entitled: "New Horizons: Balance and Innovation in the Real Estate Landscape in the Middle East", HE the Minister of Municipality stressed that the real estate sector in the Middle East is witnessing unprecedented radical transformations, noting that innovation has become the main driver in shaping the urban future of the region.



HE the Minister explained that the Ministry of Municipality has shown a strong commitment to adopting innovative technologies through smart systems for managing facilities, which contributes to improving the quality of life and enhancing the efficiency of resource use in a sustainable manner.



He also pointed out that Lusail City is a bright example of how to combine innovation and cultural heritage, as its urban designs represent the local cultural identity, while keeping pace with the city's future ambitions.



HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah added that the State of Qatar is focusing on enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors to drive development, especially in the field of real estate investment, attracting investments and creating new job opportunities, noting that the Simaisma project is a prominent model in shaping the future of the real estate sector in the country.



The forum aims to create an integrated community for those interested in the real estate sector, through the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and enhancing the efficiency of the real estate industry, especially for small and medium-sized companies.



The forum also provides a platform for discussion on a wide range of real estate-related topics, including market trends and property management strategies. (QNA)