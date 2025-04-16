403
SSC Charges Suspects In Alleged Plots Targeting National Security With Terrorism, Manufacturing Explosives
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The State Security Court (SSC) prosecutor on Wednesday leveled charges including terrorism and manufacturing explosive substances against 12 suspects involved in alleged plots targeting Jordan's national security. The 12 suspects are part of 16 men whom the General Intelligence Department (GID) alleged planned to cause chaos and sabotage acts in Jordan. SSC's Attorney General Ahmad Talat Shahaltouq announced that his office completed all legal procedures related to the 12 suspects and referred their cases to the SSC, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The GID announced in a statement on Tuesday that the 16 men were arrested following close intelligence monitoring since 2021. Their alleged plans included manufacturing short-range rockets using local tools as well as tools imported for illegal purposes, possession of explosives and firearms, concealing a rocket ready to be deployed, planning to manufacture drones and recruiting and training operatives in Jordan as well as training them abroad, the GID said. According to the indictment sheet, the SSC's prosecutor charged defendants Muath Ghanem, and Abdullah Hisham with manufacturing weapons (missiles) with illicit intent. A third defendant, Mohsen Ghanem, was charged with complicity in manufacturing weapons (missiles) with illicit intent. Hisham, Muath and Mohsen Ghanem were also charged with committing acts that disturb public order and endanger the safety and security of society a separate case involving the drone manufacturing project, defendants Ali Qassem, Abdulaziz Haroun, Abdullah Haddar, and Ahmad Khalifah were charged with carrying out acts that disturbed public order and acts that endanger the safety and security of society. In two recruitment cases, the prosecutor charged defendants Khader Abdulaziz, Ayman Ajjawi, Mohammad Saleh, Marwan Hawamdeh, and Anas Abu Awad with committing acts that disturb public order and acts that endanger the safety and security of society. Meanwhile, four suspects are currently being tried at the SSC in connection with the alleged transport and storage of explosives and automatic weapons smuggled from abroad, including the concealment of a missile in an Amman suburb, according to the SSC prosecution office. During a press conference on Tuesday, Government Communications Minister and official spokesperson Mohammad Momani told reporters that the 16 suspects were allegedly involved in four“coordinated plots” that the GID has foiled after years of surveillance and investigation. The alleged plots, according to Momani, were aimed at threatening national security, using short-range missiles, explosives, drones and automatic weapons. The minister added that the suspects allegedly recruited operatives from abroad for militant activities. "These cases were serious and deliberate attempts to harm Jordan's national security," Momani said. "Under no circumstances will Jordan tolerate any attempt to undermine its national security," Momani stressed. Some of the suspects appeared on national television where they reportedly confessed to their alleged roles in manufacturing missiles, drones and recruiting others to join them.
