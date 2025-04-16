Gaza On Brink Of Humanitarian Collapse Amid Intensifying Israeli Attacks, Aid Blockade

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israeli occupation forces have continued escalating military operations across the Gaza Strip, launching renewed strikes on residential areas in eastern Gaza City and central parts of the enclave, as the humanitarian situation deteriorates rapidly.

Amid mounting warnings of imminent“mass deaths,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed Israel's commitment to a comprehensive aid blockade, describing the restriction of humanitarian supplies as a“central pressure tool” against Hamas. His remarks have been widely condemned and interpreted as an admission of using starvation as a weapon of war and a form of collective punishment.

In a pointed statement, Katz declared:“Cutting humanitarian aid is one of the central pressure tools that denies Hamas the ability to use it to maintain control over the population,” adding that there are those“spreading misinformation” - a reference to the growing international criticism of Israel's policies in Gaza.

In a serious development, the Government Media Office in Gaza warned that the territory is facing“total collapse.” It confirmed that all bakeries and water stations have ceased operations. More than 1.1 million children are now suffering from acute malnutrition amid severe shortages of food and clean water, alongside the near-total breakdown of the healthcare system. The office warned that the situation“threatens a catastrophic famine,” especially after more than 45 consecutive days without any aid deliveries into the Strip.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 25 people were killed and 89 wounded in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 51,025, with 116,432 people injured. Since March 18, 2025 alone, 1,652 people have been killed and 4,391 injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks on Rafah in the south and Beit Hanoun in the north continued, with intensified airstrikes and house demolitions causing further civilian casualties. Medics on the ground described the situation as“a total war on civilians.” In this context, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) declared:“Gaza has turned into a mass grave for Palestinians and those trying to help them.”

In a notable development, Israeli forces released ten Palestinian detainees who had been arrested during military operations across Gaza. According to Anadolu Agency, the released individuals arrived at the Karm Abu Salem crossing in critical physical and psychological condition and were immediately transferred to the European Hospital in Khan Younis. Testimonies indicated they had been subjected to severe torture during their detention.

In a political and military escalation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered northern Gaza, accompanied by the defence minister and army chief, where he received a security briefing on efforts to“free hostages and defeat Hamas,” according to a statement from his office.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the visit, calling it a“disregard for the international consensus demanding an end to genocide and displacement.” The ministry said the visit seeks“to deepen war crimes and obstruct the implementation of precautionary measures ordered by the International Court of Justice and relevant UN resolutions.”

On the negotiations front, Hamas reiterated its rejection of any ceasefire proposal that does not include a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and a complete lifting of the blockade. Khaled Al-Qaddoumi, Hamas' representative in Tehran, stated,“Any proposal that does not take into account the interests of our people will not be acceptable.”

Sources within Hamas confirmed the failure of the latest round of negotiations held in Cairo, noting that the proposal presented required the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups without any guarantees of an end to hostilities or a full Israeli withdrawal. The factions unanimously rejected the offer as non-negotiable.

As the health sector collapses, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that hundreds of patients are now suffering due to the lack of critical medications, particularly those with cancer, kidney failure, and cardiovascular diseases. The healthcare system remains unable to function amid the continued closure of border crossings and the halt in medical aid deliveries.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Palestinian physician Hossam Abu Safiya - the detained director of Kamal Adwan Hospital - revealed the“inhumane conditions” he is enduring inside Israeli prisons. She reported“ongoing physical and psychological intimidation,” describing it as“punishment for his professional and humanitarian stance.”

On the diplomatic front, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed that the truce framework signed in Gaza on January 19 remains the only viable path toward a sustainable ceasefire. Speaking during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart in Cairo, he said:“We are coordinating with our Qatari brothers and the US administration to reach a comprehensive agreement that includes the release of detainees, a cessation of aggression, and the ensured flow of humanitarian aid.” He warned that“aid stocks are nearly depleted.”