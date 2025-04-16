Minister Of Public Enterprises Explores Investment Opportunities With Denmark

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of the Public Enterprises Sector, met with Frej Jackson, Chargé d'Affaires at the Danish Embassy in Cairo, at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to discuss strengthening economic and commercial cooperation between Egypt and Denmark.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of senior Danish officials and representatives from leading Danish companies operating in Egypt across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, energy, transport, shipping, mining, cement, and software. Also in attendance was Hanzada Farid, Senior Trade Adviser and Regional Director for the Energy Sector at the Danish Embassy.

The discussions focused on exploring avenues for collaboration between Danish firms and companies affiliated with the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector. Minister El-Shimy emphasized the depth of Egyptian-Danish relations and affirmed the Ministry's openness to partnerships with Danish businesses.







He also highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available across the Ministry's affiliated companies, in line with ongoing development plans aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, corporate governance, productivity, and competitiveness.

El-Shimy further stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and drawing on Denmark's advanced industrial and technological capabilities to support Egypt's transformation efforts. He noted that such cooperation would help establish long-term, sustainable partnerships with both local and international private sector players, while attracting investments that bolster the national economy.

For his part, Chargé d'Affaires Frej Jackson conveyed Denmark's strong interest in expanding cooperation with Egypt. He pointed to the elevated strategic partnership between the two countries following President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's visit to Denmark at the end of last year. Jackson affirmed that Danish companies are eager to scale up their presence in Egypt, encouraged by the country's growth potential and strategic geographic position.