'When It Comes To Jordan's Security, We Are All Its Soldiers And Guardians' - Hassan

AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday voiced the government's pride and appreciation for the General Intelligence Department, the Jordanian Armed Forces and the security agencies and their roles in defending the Kingdom against internal and external threats.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Hassan stressed that protecting Jordan from conflict and sedition is a shared national duty, reiterating that loyalty must be to the Kingdom alone.

"When it comes to Jordan's security, we are all its soldiers and guardians. There is no place for loyalty to anything or anyone outside Jordan, or for militias that threaten its security and stability."

The prime minister also highlighted the Kingdom's strategic vision, which is based on a comprehensive modernisation project to ensure a more prosperous and resilient future.

Hassan's comments came shortly after his return from an official visit to the US. Reflecting on the trip, he said Jordan enjoys great respect and esteem in Washington and around the world, due to the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.

"His Majesty is seen as a voice of wisdom and moderation, with a deep understanding of the region's challenges and the ways to address them," Hassan said.

Describing the visit as "constructive and fruitful", the prime minister said the meetings in Washington underscored the depth of the historic and strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, particularly in the economic and investment fields.

He cited to the US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, now more than two decades old, as a key pillar of this relationship, noting that it has significantly expanded trade and economic cooperation.“Jordan is eager to build on this momentum and expand the scope of cooperation.”

"There is a clear American commitment to supporting Jordan and recognising its pivotal role in the region," Hassan said. "We will continue our ongoing dialogue and partnership with our American counterparts to strengthen our mutual interests."

On regional issues, Hassan said his discussions in Washington focused primarily on the ongoing war in Gaza, adding he reiterated, during the talks, Jordan's position on the need for an immediate ceasefire, the unaltered delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip, and efforts to support the Palestinians in remaining on their land.

Hassan added that the visit builds on the recent meeting between the King and US President Donald Trump, stressing that Jordan remains committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in ways that advance mutual interests of both countries and promote regional stability.