Egypt, Poland Discuss Regional Issues, Gaza At Forefront

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian and Polish foreign ministers convened on Wednesday for political consultations, with discussions focusing on regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, met with Radosław Sikorski, Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Cairo.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers also addressed the latest situations in Syria, Sudan, Libya, Red Sea navigation security, and the conflict in Ukraine.

Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed that Minister Abdelatty expressed satisfaction with the strengthening relationship between Egypt and Poland. He highlighted the significance of the Polish Foreign Minister's visit, particularly given Poland's current presidency of the European Union.

“Minister Abdelatty voiced his satisfaction with the deepening ties between Egypt and Poland,” Khallaf said.

Abdelatty also expressed Egypt's desire for enhanced collaboration and dialogue with Poland, and the opportunity to build on the momentum from the inaugural session of the Joint Economic Committee, which was held in December 2024. He said Egypt is keen to boost economic and trade cooperation, attract increased Polish investment, and acknowledged the recent surge in Polish tourism to Egypt.

Minister Abdelatty also recognised Poland's support for Egyptian concerns within the EU framework and voiced Egypt's expectation for continued backing, especially given the economic challenges Egypt faces and its role in hosting significant numbers of refugees and migrants. He welcomed the European Parliament's approval on April 1, 2025, for the second tranche of the EU financial package for Egypt, amounting to 4 billion euros.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged perspectives on various regional and global matters, with the situation in the Gaza Strip a key point of discussion. Minister Abdelatty outlined Egypt's position on the evolving events in Gaza, emphasising the urgency of reinstating a ceasefire. He also presented key aspects of the Gaza reconstruction plan endorsed by Arab and Islamic nations and praised Poland's opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians.