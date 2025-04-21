40 School Students To Take Part In IAF Air Show In Patna Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) The Indian Air Force's spectacular Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will light up the skies of Patna on Tuesday, as part of Veer Kunwar Singh's Shaurya Jayanti celebrations.

The aerial display will be held on the JP Ganga Path near Sabhyata Dwar, with students from 40 government and private schools participating in the event.

The show is a tribute to the brave martyrs of the 1857 revolt, highlighting the valour of Veer Kunwar Singh, whose birth anniversary is observed on April 23.

On Tuesday, the Surya Kiran team will perform the dress rehearsal and the main event will be organised on Wednesday at the same venue.

The highlight of the Shaurya Diwas celebration will be the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's spectacular performance with nine Hawk-132 jet planes.

District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar confirmed that students from classes 8 to 12 have been invited, with letters already dispatched to school principals.

Teachers and parents are also welcome to join the event.

To instill a spirit of patriotism and pride in the Air Force, the State Education Department has instructed schools to conduct awareness sessions about career opportunities in the Indian Air Force ahead of the aerobatic show.

Some of the participating schools include Government Girls Higher Secondary School (Bankipur), BN Collegiate School, TK Ghosh Academy, PN Anglo School, St. Michael's High School, St. Xavier's High School, Don Bosco Academy, and several others.

"The aerial display will run from 10:15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. To ensure smooth conduct, 140 police officers and 400 Constables/Home Guards have been deployed," Patna Traffic Superintendent of Police Aparajit Lohan.

Participants vehicles will be parked at the Patna's Gandhi Maidan, and they will proceed on foot to the Ganga Path.

Multiple parking zones and traffic diversions have been set up for different routes.

From Digha, U-turn at LCT Ghat, vehicles can be parked along designated lanes, vehicles coming from Gaighat, can park near Krishna Ghat, and from Danapur via Ashok Rajpath, the motorists can park their vehicles near Ghats number 83, 88 and 93.

From JP Golambar's side, vehicles can be parked at the Gandhi Maidan.

Additional parking at Science College Ground, Patna College, Mahendru, and Collectorate.

This first-of-its-kind public event in Patna promises an awe-inspiring experience for students and citizens alike -- blending patriotism, education, and aerial brilliance over the historic JP Ganga Path.