Häagen-Dazs® Shops Shake It Up With New Coffee Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Limited-time dessert trio features Coffee, Mocha, and Caramel Coffee Shake flavors, available at Shops nationwide February 1

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops announced today an elevated dessert experience for coffee lovers nationwide with the launch of its limited-time Coffee Collection lineup. Beginning February 1 through March 31, the collection features three decadent milkshakes. Coffee, Mocha, and Caramel Coffee.

Available at Häagen-Dazs Shops nationwide, guests are invited to elevate their coffee experience with the new and improved Coffee Collection, featuring a luxurious blend of rich, aromatic coffee, decadent Belgian Chocolate, and the brand's iconic Dulce de Leche ice cream. Transforming the everyday coffee break into a moment of bliss, the lineup features:



The Coffee Shake , a blend of rich Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream, topped with creamy whipped cream.

The Mocha Shake , a blend of Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream paired with Coffee Ice Cream, blended and topped with whipped cream and crunchy chocolate cookie pieces. The Caramel Coffee Shake , a blend of Häagen-Dazs sweet Dulce de Leche Ice Cream blended with Coffee Ice Cream and finished with silky whipped cream and warm caramel.

"We're delighted to introduce familiar flavors with a fresh approach through our Coffee Collection to kick off the new year," said Häagen-Dazs Shops Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven. "We've perfectly balanced the rich flavors of coffee, chocolate, and caramel with our super-premium ice cream, creating a delightful new way to elevate your coffee experience."

High-res images of the Coffee Collection are available here .

Guests are encouraged to download the newly revamped Häagen-Dazs loyalty app , featuring a sleek new design to enhance guest experience, giving customers access to exclusive rewards, special promotions, and insider news. Guests who download and sign up for rewards will receive a free cup or cone, redeemable at their nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop. For more information on Häagen-Dazs and their Shops, visit or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok .

Häagen-Dazs Shops is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles to support its ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief campaign, aiding those impacted by the recent wildfires. This initiative helps families with limited resources rebuild their homes, relocate, and restore their lives. From February 1st through March 31st, $1 from every Coffee Collection milkshake sold at Southern California Häagen-Dazs Shops will go directly to ReBUILD LA®. To donate directly, visit . Thank you for supporting our mission to help rebuild and restore hope in our community.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs (TM).

Contact:

Taylor Stapleton

Fish 919

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs® Shops

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED