The All-New JAECOO J5 Crossover Will Be Available At JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo In The Summer Of 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The new JAECOO J5 crossover will go on sale at the JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership in the summer of 2025. This model is a combination of advanced technologies and excellent cross-country ability. This makes it an ideal option for city and country trips.
JAECOO J5 is a compact crossover. It is aimed at active car owners who value a combination of technology, functionality and aesthetics. The car is equipped with an advanced ADAS assistant package, an intelligent ARDIS all-wheel drive system and independent suspension. JAECOO J5 has a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a CVT25 variator. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in 10 seconds. Ground clearance of 190 mm and adapted suspension make the crossover a universal solution for city and suburban trips. The length of the car is 4.38 m, width - 1.86 m, height - 1.65 m. Fuel consumption is 7.2 liters per 100 km in a mixed cycle. 540-degree all-round visibility system, descent and ascent assistants and a body made of high-strength steel are in it.
The design of the JAECOO J5 is inspired by natural elements. The smooth lines of the body resemble landscapes. The radiator grille resembles a waterfall against the backdrop of a rock. The integrated spoiler gives the model a sporty character, balancing visual lightness and power. The color scheme is carefully thought out. Dark emerald and Sea indigo are suitable for those who choose expressiveness. Wet asphalt, White mother-of-pearl and Black pearl are classics for the urban environment. There are five color variations in total. Each emphasizes the individuality of the car owner.
The appearance of JAECOO J5 in AVTODOM Vnukovo is expected this summer. Interest in the new product is high. Russian car owners are increasingly paying attention to models that are easy to maintain, technologically advanced and safe.
"JAECOO J5 is a new interpretation of a modern crossover. We are confident that the model will be highly appreciated by our customers. The car organically combines comfort, functionality and style. Everyone will be able to get acquainted with this new product in person at JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo very soon," – Elsa Sapova, Head of the Retail Sales Department of New Cars OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
