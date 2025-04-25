The Principal Who Redefined College In Kashmir

Prof. Ravina Hassan

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

In the shade of Charar-e-Sharief's pine-covered hills, the Model Government Degree College grew steadily into one of Kashmir's most quietly admired institutions. But ask anyone on campus where the real growth came from, and they will likely mention a name before they mention a building.

Prof. Ravina Hassan, who retires as Principal on April 30, was not the kind of leader who announced herself with grand speeches or stern rules. She walked softly, spoke with care, and always wore a smile that could make even the most anxious student feel at ease.

Over the years, that smile became something more than just a mannerism. It became a symbol of how things were done at the college. Gently, gracefully, with dignity.

When she took charge, the college was modest, carrying the usual signs of constraint that public institutions often wear. But she didn't let that limit her vision. She saw a future others hadn't imagined. Her leadership didn't rely on noise or slogans. She focused instead on small, purposeful steps: clean halls, working labs, respectful conversations, a sense of order. People noticed.

Under her guidance, the college underwent its first NAAC assessment. The visiting committee was astonished.“Is this a private college?” they asked.“How come everything is so clean, so in place?”

There was no rush to impress them. Things were simply always that way. And that said more about her than a dozen speeches could.

But it wasn't only about infrastructure or cleanliness. What set her apart was how she treated people. No hierarchy mattered in her world. Whether someone was a permanent professor or part-time staff, she listened with the same attention. She didn't believe in authority that distanced. Her belief was simple: institutions thrive when everyone feels seen.

Ask any staff member and they'll recall how she made space for them, how she helped them grow. Under her leadership, non-permanent teaching staff organized the college's first national-level conference on scientific waste management. It was something unheard of in most government colleges across Jammu and Kashmir. Elsewhere, their roles might have been marginal. Here, they were central. She made it so.

The professor never raised her voice, never belittled anyone. And yet, when she walked into a room, everyone stood straighter. Not out of fear, but out of respect. She led with kindness. She never once harassed an employee, never demanded more than what was possible, never allowed crisis to become an excuse for cruelty. Even in tough times, she radiated calm.

Her power was quiet. It came not from her position, but from how she made others feel: capable, trusted, part of something bigger. She understood the real work of leadership was not to command, but to care.

Now, as she prepares to step away, the college stands taller. Its rooms brighter, its people more confident, its name better known. Yet the real tribute to her work will not be found in files or photos. It will live on in the students who dare to dream because she once believed in them, and in the staff who carry forward her way of doing things, with grace, with sincerity, and, always, with a smile.

Prof. Ravina Hassan leaves no enemies behind, only admirers. That may be the rarest accomplishment of all.

Writer is a Chadoora-based teacher-researcher.