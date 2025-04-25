Pakistan Army Fires Across Line Of Control In Kashmir Again Indian Army Retaliates

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Army said an unprovoked small firing was carried out by various Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on night of the April 25th-26th , which was met by Indian troops' retaliation appropriately with small arms. No casualties were reported. This comes after Pakistan's“initiated arms firing” yesterday and Pahalgam attack that claimed lives of 26 people on Tuesday.

"Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties," Indian Army officials stated yesterday.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Jammu and Kashmir

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Udhampur to assess the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters there on Friday. He visited Srinagar and evaluated the security situation in the Union Territory. The 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation, and he met with senior Army commanders placed in the Kashmir Valley, besides officials from other security agencies.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on action against Pakistan

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Pahalgam terror attack

Terrorists killed 26 people at Jammu and Kashmir's popular tourist spot Pahalgam on Tuesday. An offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, the“The Resistance Front”, claimed responsibility for it in a social media message. The Pahalgam attack is reportedly the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 attacks in which over 60 people were killed.

India took punitive actions against Pakistan following it; it suspended Indus Water Treaty, shut down Attari checkpost among others. PM Modi vowed that the terrorists and conspirators behind it will be punished beyond their imagination.“Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism,” he said.