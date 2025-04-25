Bomb Threat At Florida Airport: 'Allegiant Airways Flight 2006' Passengers Vacate Plane Amid Security Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint) A bomb threat at Florida airport prompted authorities to undertake immediate security measures and evacuate Allegiant Airways Flight 2006 around 4:30 pm local time. St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida is currently closed as per faa website.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement today, informing about the airport closure which has caused delay of several flights arriving and departing from the airport. In a post on X, FAA stated,“Passengers on board Allegiant Airways Flight 2006 safely deplaned on the taxiway at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida around 4:30 pm local time, because of a security threat. The airport is closed while police investigate. You can check the status of the airport and flights at”

As per media reports, no explosives were found in the preliminary investigation.

This is a breaking story, check back for latest updates