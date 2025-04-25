Galushchenko, Lochman Discuss Protection Of Ukraine's Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Acting Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Energy Resources of the U.S. Department of State Laura Lochman have discussed the need to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy system.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The head of the Energy Ministry briefed the U.S. representative on the current situation in Ukraine's energy system and the threats related to Russian armed aggression,” the report states.

The Ukrainian official emphasized the need to strengthen the protection of energy objects, namely with air defenses as the most effective protection means.

The parties also discussed the areas of cooperation in the gas sector and nuclear energy industry, allowing Ukraine to increase its energy security.

A reminder that, on April 14, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Patriot systems promised to Ukraine during the NATO Summit in Washington were yet to be delivered. The Head of State emphasized Ukraine's readiness to purchase these systems, totaling about USD 1.5 billion each, from the United States.

Photo: gov