Rockwallet: Secure, Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet For Effortless Digital Asset Management

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, managing your digital assets securely and efficiently is paramount. RockWallet emerges as a robust solution, offering a self-custodial, multi-asset mobile wallet designed for users who prioritise control and security.​

RockWallet empowers users with full ownership of their digital assets. As a self-custodial wallet, it ensures that only you have access to your private keys, eliminating reliance on third parties and enhancing security. ​

RockWallet supports a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, allowing you to buy, sell, swap, store, send, and receive assets such as:​



Bitcoin (BTC )

Ethereum (ETH )

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Dogecoin (DOGE )

Litecoin (LTC)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Loopring (LRC)

XRP

ZRX

PEPE

Worldcoin (WLD)

MNEE (ERC-20 and 1SAT) DINO​

This extensive support enables seamless management of a diverse crypto portfolio within a single application. ​



Quick Swaps : Effortlessly exchange cryptocurrencies within the app.

Easy Transactions : Buy or sell via ACH or card, facilitating smooth bank-to-wallet operations.

Private Key Sweep : Easily import and manage assets associated with your private keys.

Paymail Integration : Simplify transactions by replacing complex addresses with user-friendly identifiers. Express Verification : Unlock full features swiftly with streamlined identity verification.

Built on the trusted BRD open-source code, RockWallet incorporates state-of-the-art security features:​



Device-Level Security : Utilizes your mobile device's advanced protection mechanisms.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) : Adds an extra layer of security to your account. SOC 2 Compliance : Adheres to stringent data security standards.

Embarking on your crypto journey with RockWallet is straightforward:

Download the App : Available on iOS and Android platforms.

Create Your Account : Set up your wallet with a PIN and secure your Recovery Phrase.

Verify Your Identity : Provide necessary identification to access full features.

Manage Your Assets : Buy, sell, swap, and store your cryptocurrencies with ease.

RockWallet stands out as a secure, user-centric platform for managing digital assets. Its self-custodial nature ensures you retain full control, while its comprehensive features and robust security measures provide peace of mind.​

If you're looking for a powerful, user-friendly wallet that puts you in charge, RockWallet is a smart choice.

Take the next step in your crypto journey with a wallet that works for you-secure, simple, and self-sovereign.

