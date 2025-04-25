Vandalism At UIA Grave On Mount Monastyr: Polish Prosecutor Shares Details Of Investigation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish police will be investigating the case of vandalism at the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA) grave on Mount Monastyr near Przemyśl for the next two months. After that, the case materials will be handed over to the prosecutor's office, which will decide on the further course of action.

This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent by Agnieszka Nieckarz-Proszek, district prosecutor in Lubaczów, Subcarpathian Voivodeship of Poland.

“Police are conducting intensive actions aimed at identifying those responsible. Evidence has been secured at the scene, an inspection was carried out, and witnesses and local residents who may have seen something are being questioned,” Nieckarz-Proszek said.

According to her, the district police in Lubaczów are conducting the investigation under the supervision of the local prosecutor's office under Article 261 of the Polish Criminal Code, which provides punishment for desecration of a monument or memorial site. At the same time, the police are assessing whether the crime also falls under Article 288 of the Criminal Code, which deals with the destruction of another person's property.

The prosecutor stated that the police will conduct the investigation for the next two months, after which the gathered evidence will be handed over to the prosecutor's office in Lubaczów.

“The police are obliged to inform the prosecutor about the results of the investigation and the key actions carried out. Later, the prosecutor will decide on the next steps in the case,” Nieckarz-Proszek emphasized.

She added that, based on the evidence collected by the police, the prosecutor's office will determine whether to extend the investigation for another one or two months, or to forward an indictment to court - if the perpetrators are identified by then.

The prosecutor noted that at this moment,“she has no information that the police have any suspects or have identified the perpetrators.”

As previously reported, the Polish publication Zlubaczowa released a story indicating that a new memorial plaque had appeared at the UIA soldiers' grave on Mount Monastyr, which accuses the UIA members of“terror and genocide against defenseless Polish, Ukrainian, and Jewish populations.”

Polish police are investigating the replacement of the plaque at the UIA mass grave on Mount Monastyr near the Polish-Ukrainian border. As of now, no one has been detained.

Ukraine and Poland have condemned the illegal installation of the inscription at one of the Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland.

The Ukrainian side is cooperating with Polish police and prosecutors regarding the provocative plaque that appeared on the mass grave of UIA soldiers at the cemetery hill in the village of Monastyr in the Subcarpathian region.

