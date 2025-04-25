Delhi On 'Yellow Alert' As Heatwave Grips City: Tips To Prevent Heat Stroke

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi continues to reel under heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. The scorching heat has made life difficult for residents, as hot winds blow across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning people to take precautions while stepping out. The heatwave conditions that gripped the capital yesterday have shown no signs of easing today.

Under the IMD's colour-coded alert system, a yellow alert advises people to stay cautious, avoid heat exposure, wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothing, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella.



Schools Cut Outdoor Activities

Amid rising temperatures, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in the national capital has issued guidelines for all government and private schools, directing them to suspend morning assemblies, avoid all outdoor activities, and educate students about the risks of heart-related illnesses.



The measures include serving hydrating drinks like aam panna, lemonade, buttermilk, and wood apple beverages on school premises.

Schools have cut down on outdoor activities post 10 a.m. to prevent sun exposure and heat-related illnesses among students, said principals.

How to Protect Yourself During a Heatwave

Dos

Limit outdoor activities, especially between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is at its peak.

Drink water frequently, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Wear loose, breathable, and light-coloured clothing.

Use hats, sunglasses, and carry an umbrella when going outside.

Wear proper footwear to protect your feet from hot surfaces.

Keep a water bottle with you while travelling.

Increase your intake of hydrating fluids like buttermilk, lemon water, glucose water, or oral rehydration solutions (ORS).

Ensure pets and other animals have access to shade and clean drinking water.

Use curtains, blinds, or sunshades at home to block direct sunlight.

Take cool showers or baths to help reduce your body temperature.

Don'ts

Avoid drinks like alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated beverages as they can lead to dehydration.

Refrain from eating heavy, high-protein meals or stale food.

Never leave children, elderly individuals, or pets unattended in parked vehicles, as interior temperatures can rise dangerously fast.