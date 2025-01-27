Telepathy And Intuition: Unveiling Their Scientific Basis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terri Jay and her horse, Duchess

Humans Are Innately Wired for Telepathy and Intuitive Abilities

- Terri JayRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking revelation is taking the scientific community and general public by storm: telepathy and intuition are not only real but are firmly rooted in physics. This revelation, long championed by renowned expert Terri Jay, is now greater poised to transform our understanding of human communication, particularly in relation to Autism.The widely acclaimed podcast“The Telepathy Tapes,” created by Ky Dickens has ignited a firestorm of discussions surrounding the existence of telepathy and its utilization by individuals with Autism.After the release of the Podcast, Author Terri Jay says that“Drawing on 35 years of firsthand experience, I unequivocally assert that telepathy and intuition are innate abilities that offer profound opportunities for those interacting with individuals on the Autism Spectrum.”Jay's insights highlight the critical distinction between telepathy and intuition. Telepathy, defined as mind-to-mind communication, is a natural ability we are born with but often suppressed during childhood. Intuition, or "knowing without conscious reasoning," is another intrinsic ability that many people inadvertently turn off early in life.The Telepathy Tapes podcast provides compelling evidence that individuals with Autism are actively using their telepathic abilities, a phenomenon well-documented among twins. Jay emphasizes that these abilities are not rare gifts but are universal traits that everyone can learn and harness.Telepathy manifests through words, images, tastes, smells, sounds, and feelings, conveying emotions or pain directly and instantaneously. Intuition similarly provides sensory experiences but is perceived as guidance from a universal energy source.Jay's journey into telepathy began 35 years ago during a horseback therapy session when she "heard" a non-verbal child speak. This pivotal moment led her to explore animal communication, as all animals are telepathic. Over time, Jay mastered various intuitive abilities, including clairvoyance, clairsentience, clairaudience, and claircognizance. Jay's mission is to demystify these abilities by grounding them in physics-energy, frequency, and vibration. She asserts that we are energetic beings capable of telepathic and intuitive communication, which can be life-altering.Jay's book,“Intuitive Communication – Communicating with Those Who Cannot,” serves as a comprehensive guide for first responders, medical professionals, special education teachers, and caregivers. It offers practical methods for communicating telepathically andintuitively with individuals who cannot communicate conventionally, such as those with Autism, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other conditions.Over the years, Jay has trained hundreds of individuals to develop these abilities, yieldingtransformative results. Her mission is to make these fields accessible, practical, and rooted in scientific principles.For more information, please contact: Terri Jay at TerriJay###

