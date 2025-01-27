Crimean Guerrillas Scouted Enemy“Pantsir” Schedules
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, guerrillas scouted the schedules of enemy Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems.
This was reported by the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind”, Ukrinform reports.
“The schedule of duty of the Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems in Sevastopol has been established. One of the complexes is located near the Yalta Ring, the other - on the Green Hill in Inkerman,” the statement said.
It is noted that at the time of the observation, the AMS near the road junction was turned on. One of the guards was also seen“glowing” against the sky. In December, the equipment of the position was noted, an excavator and trucks were working. In addition, there is a false position with a dummy MLRS nearby.
The“Pantsir-S1” in Inkerman was in a marching position, the guerrillas added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, activists discovered the locations of Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea .
The first photo is illustrative
