Aamir Khan Introduces His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt To Chinese Media And Actors Shen Teng, Ma Li

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made headlines as he stepped out for the first time in a public event with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

The couple's appearance sparked buzz across social media, marking a rare and notable moment in Khan's otherwise private personal life. On April 12, Aamir made a rare public appearance at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China, and this time, he wasn't alone. Accompanying him was his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, whom he had introduced to the Indian media on his 60th birthday last month.

The couple looked stunning in traditional Indian outfits as they attended the event together. Aamir opted for a classic black kurta-pyjama ensemble, paired with a heavy, decorative shawl, while Gauri looked elegant in a simple yet sophisticated floral white saree, perfectly complementing her partner.

During the event, the 'PK' actor kept his girlfriend, Gauri, close by his side, and the two were not hesitant to strike a pose for the Chinese paparazzi. They were also joined by renowned Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li, with Aamir seen introducing Gauri to them and other attendees. The most memorable moment of the evening came when Aamir and Gauri, alongside Shen Teng and Ma Li, playfully formed heart shapes with their hands while posing for the cameras.

A video from the event surfaced online, showing Aamir Khan arriving and, before facing the cameras, reaching out to Gauri. She gracefully took his hand, and the couple shared a warm smile for the paparazzi.

On March 14, during his 60th birthday celebrations, Aamir Khan officially confirmed his relationship with Gauri. During his customary meet-and-greet with the media on his birthday, Aamir shared,“I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding... She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically.”

The actor also mentioned that he and Gauri have been living together for the past year.