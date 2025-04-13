Assam Gearing Up To Celebrate Rongali Bihu

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 13 (IANS) Rongali Bihu, the most cherished of the three Bihus, marks the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It is more than just a festival - it's an emotion deeply woven into the cultural soul of the people of Assam.

Assam has been gearing up to celebrate Rongali Bihu on Monday.

On Sunday, the state will celebrate the Uruka, the festive evening that precedes Rongali Bihu (Bohag Bihu) and Magh Bihu, the two most prominent Bihu celebrations in Assam.

On this night, communities come together around a bonfire (meji) to enjoy traditional feasts, music, and dance, setting the tone for the celebrations to follow.

Rongali Bihu, observed in April, signifies the Assamese New Year and the onset of spring, while Magh Bihu, celebrated in January, marks the conclusion of the harvest season.

From bustling markets selling traditional attire and gamusas to the distant sound of dhol, pepa, and gogona floating on the breeze, all signs indicate that Bihu fervour has gripped Assam.

Homes are decorated, courtyards ready for Bihu dances, and kitchens filled with the delicious aroma of pithas and larus.

In every household, preparations are underway in full swing. People are sewing new mekhela chadors, planning get-togethers, and practicing dance steps, which have been passed down through generations.

Across the state, Bihu committees are busy organising grand functions -- from traditional dance competitions to musical nights where local artistes and cultural icons will take the centrestage. Youth groups are rehearsing tirelessly, ready to set the stage on fire.

In the villages, the celebration remains close to its roots - rustic, warm, and full of life. The sound of laughter mixes with the music as people come together to celebrate nature's bounty, community spirit, and the timeless bond between humans and the land they call home. But even in cities, where modern life races ahead, Bihu brings everyone back to their roots.

Offices and schools close for the festivities, and people return to their hometowns, drawn by the irresistible call of tradition, family, and celebration.

This year, the anticipation feels even more special - a chance to reunite, dance freely, sing together under the open sky, and celebrate the very essence of being Assamese. As April unfolds, Assam is not just preparing for a festival - it's preparing for a homecoming of the soul.

Bihu is coming, and with it, a season of joy, hope, and harmony.