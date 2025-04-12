Solitair Gains UAE Certification, Expands Cargo Fleet

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based cargo airline SolitAir has secured its Air Operator Certificate from the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority , marking a significant milestone in its operational expansion. The certification, issued under UAE Civil Aviation Regulations Part V, Chapter 4, authorises SolitAir to operate as a licensed air cargo carrier, following a rigorous evaluation of its operational, safety, and financial standards.

Headquartered at Dubai World Central , SolitAir specialises in middle-mile cargo services, connecting key logistics hubs across the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia. The airline's fleet now comprises three Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters -one of which is on a dry lease-and one Boeing 737-400 BCF. This expansion supports operations from its 220,000-square-foot logistics facility at DWC, enhancing its capacity to meet growing regional demand.

The AOC also facilitates SolitAir's transition from chartered operations to in-house management of its aircraft. Notably, the airline has taken delivery of a 20-year-old Boeing 737-800 BCF, previously operated by carriers including Air India Express and TUI fly Germany. This aircraft, converted to a freighter in 2023, is currently undergoing maintenance in Sofia before entering service under SolitAir's registry.

SolitAir's operational strategy includes partnerships with ASL Airlines Ireland, from which it leases two additional Boeing 737-800 BCFs. These aircraft continue to operate under ASL's '5H' code, reflecting the collaborative nature of SolitAir's fleet management approach.

The airline has initiated routes to Bangalore, India; Erbil, Iraq; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aligning with its focus on underserved regional markets. Future plans involve expanding services to Africa, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Indian subcontinent, and Central Asian nations, catering to integrators, freight forwarders, express operators, and e-commerce entities.

