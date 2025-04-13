The Other Side Of Marriage

Representational photo

By Syed Majid Gilani

Marriage is supposed to be a peaceful bond, a safe place where two people share love, respect, and emotional comfort. It should be built on daily care, mutual understanding, and kindness. But today, many honest and caring husbands suffer quietly. Their love, loyalty, and hard work often go unnoticed. Their patience is seen as weakness, and their silence is taken as satisfaction. Slowly, this emotional emptiness begins to damage the relationship.

Think about a man who works hard all day, physically, mentally, or both, and comes home each evening hoping for some warmth, maybe a kind word, or even a simple smile. But instead, he's met with coldness, silence, and no interest. His wife doesn't ask how his day was, doesn't show concern, and gives no comfort. The home, which should bring peace, becomes a place where his heart quietly breaks.

In some situations, this distance is not a mistake, it's a tactic. Some wives create it on purpose, using emotional coldness to stay in control. They return love with silence, not always because they don't feel anything, but to keep their husband unsure, insecure, and always seeking approval. He starts to feel like a stranger in his own home, not asking for luxuries, just for attention, a few words, and a little love.

When a man gives his heart unconditionally and gets only indifference, something inside him begins to break. His emotional needs are ignored, and the repeated rejection slowly tears at his soul.

What began as a beautiful journey full of love and hope becomes a dull routine. The colors fade, the warmth is gone. Trust begins to die. Respect disappears. What remains is just a shared space filled with silence and sadness.

Sadly, instead of choosing empathy, kindness, and togetherness, some wives start using emotions as weapons. In doing so, they lose something priceless, the heart of the man who once loved them beyond words.

Problems, no matter how painful, can be solved with patience, maturity, and honest conversation. Anger, emotional games, or revenge only make things worse. Turning to elders, seeking guidance, and involving sincere relatives can help repair the damage, if both partners are willing.

When a wife treats her husband with respect, includes him in decisions, and expresses care in small ways, she strengthens the home. But when she lies, insults his family, spreads false stories, or disrespects his place in the home, the foundation cracks. Just like a tree cannot survive with broken roots, a marriage cannot survive if one partner's value is ignored.

Marriage is a lifelong journey. It needs love, effort, patience, and forgiveness. If we want peaceful homes and a strong society, we must recognize the quiet pain of many sincere husbands. Because love, care, and respect must go both ways for a marriage to grow and last.

Strong families make strong societies. But if this trend continues, where good husbands are ignored and emotionally wounded, the future will be filled with broken homes, broken hearts, and broken generations.

The author writes about human relationships and moral values. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.