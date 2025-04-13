403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy reports Ukrainian pilot died in F-16 combat mission
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday the tragic death of 26-year-old Captain Pavlo Ivanov, who lost his life during a combat operation involving an F-16 fighter jet. Zelenskyy extended his heartfelt condolences to the pilot's family and fellow servicemen.
In his statement, Zelenskyy noted that the military is thoroughly investigating the details surrounding the incident. He highlighted the essential role of Ukraine's air combat capabilities, asserting, “Our F-16s, Mirages, MiGs, and the entire combat aviation are heroically executing military missions to defend our state and support ground operations.”
Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s Air Force in countering ongoing Russian missile and drone assaults. He concluded with expressions of national pride, stating, “We are proud of our warriors,” and “Glory to Ukraine!”
Details regarding the exact location and circumstances of Captain Ivanov’s death remain undisclosed.
In his statement, Zelenskyy noted that the military is thoroughly investigating the details surrounding the incident. He highlighted the essential role of Ukraine's air combat capabilities, asserting, “Our F-16s, Mirages, MiGs, and the entire combat aviation are heroically executing military missions to defend our state and support ground operations.”
Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s Air Force in countering ongoing Russian missile and drone assaults. He concluded with expressions of national pride, stating, “We are proud of our warriors,” and “Glory to Ukraine!”
Details regarding the exact location and circumstances of Captain Ivanov’s death remain undisclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment