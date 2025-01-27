TDI Collaborates With Google Public Sector To Enhance Cybersecurity For The U.S. Department Of Defense

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Google & TDI Improving DoD Together

- Jesse DeanWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TDI is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Google Public Sector, leveraging its nearly 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance to accelerate the adoption of Google Cloud solutions across clients. As part of this collaboration, TDI will deploy its High-Performance Risk Management Framework (HyPerRMFTM) to streamline the DoD's Risk Management Framework (RMF) process, reducing the time to achieve Initial Authorization to Test (IATT) and Authority to Operate (ATO) for Google Cloud's mission-critical cloud services.HyPerRMFTM is part of TDI's scalable Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPMTM) framework, which ensures cybersecurity efforts align with strategic goals, continuously monitoring risk, compliance, maturity, and ROI through meaningful metrics. Through this collaboration, TDI will explore the use of its award-winning CnSightplatform to enhance CPMTM for Google Cloud solutions. This approach will ensure the continuous cyber-readiness of new deployments by providing real-time, data-driven insights to measure and improve cybersecurity performance.TDI's CIO, Jesse Dean, stated,“This partnership will accelerate the delivery of mission-critical Google Cloud solutions to the Department of Defense ensuring these technologies are secure and ready for deployment. We're excited to kick off two significant projects with the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force, which will showcase the power of HyPerRMFTM and CnSight.”CnSightis a modern, enterprise-grade analytics solution designed to enable CPMTM at scale. This agentless and lightweight platform integrates seamlessly with existing cybersecurity tools and datasets, offering enhanced visibility to monitor and measure cyber performance, reduce systemic risk, and align security initiatives with an organization's strategic goals to achieve data-driven outcomes.About Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPMTM) & HyPerRMFTMCybersecurity Performance Management (CPMTM), defined and created by TDI in 2017, is a breakthrough framework designed to provide organizations with clear, quantitative measures of cybersecurity performance and help them achieve more in cybersecurity and resilience. Recognized by Gartneras a new category with a“High Benefit Rating,” CPMTM delivers visibility into cybersecurity operations, ensuring they are continuously aligned with strategic objectives and tracked over time. This visibility drives actionable insights, enabling organizations to manage risk, compliance, and operational effectiveness more effectively.In conjunction with CPMTM, HyPerRMFTM empowers organizations to optimize their risk management processes, reducing systemic risk and driving cybersecurity performance across complex digital ecosystems. HyPerRMFTM is designed to improve the quality, consistency, and efficiency of RMF processes, delivering a more informed approach to risk management.About TDITDI's journey began in 2001 with a vision to Cybersecure the World. For over 20 years, our one and only focus has been delivering cybersecurity solutions - we are not an IT company doing cyber, WE ARE CYBER! From ship to shore to skies & eyes above, from legislative halls of power to warriors under fire, our full-stack cyber solutions fortify highly-attacked & critical organizations. We are the established leader and pioneer of Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)TM, TDI's foundational core competency and the glue which binds together our other capabilities of Cyber Operations and Cyber GRC. TDI's CPM platform, CnSight, mitigates risk, improves ROI, and provides continuous compliance & cyber visibility to ensure mission-critical cyber outcomes. Finally, TDI serves as an industry thought leader through published pieces, seminars, lectures, and interviews (ABC, CNBC, PBS, Forbes, MSNBC, EuroNews, Financial Times, Fox News, Federal News Radio, etc.). TDI's work is repeatedly awarded, including via the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Platinum Award and, for four years running, the Best Cybersecurity Performance Management Platform from The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.Jesse DeanTetrad Digital Integrity (TDI) LLC

Jesse Dean

TDI

3014427344 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.