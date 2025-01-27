Oman, India Discuss Boosting Economic, Investment Coop.
Date
1/27/2025 9:04:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MUSCAT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Oman and India discussed, Monday, ways to strengthen economic and investment cooperation in technology, Pharmaceutical industries, renewable energy, and infrastructure.
Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that this came during a meeting between Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais Al-Yousef and Indian Minister of industry and supply Piyush Goyal, as part of the 11th session of the Omani-Indian Joint Committee held in Muscat.
Both sides emphasized the importance of this session as a strategic platform to strengthen cooperation, focusing on economic and trade achievements, and expediting the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.
The officials praised the thriving economic ties, noting that trade volume in 2023 amounted to nearly OMR 2.05 billion (over USD five billion). (end)
nfa
MENAFN27012025000071011013ID1109133476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.