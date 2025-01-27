Oman, India Discuss Boosting Economic, Investment Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Oman and India discussed, Monday, ways to strengthen economic and cooperation in technology, industries, energy, and infrastructure.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that this came during a meeting between Omani of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Qais Al-Yousef and Indian Minister of and Piyush Goyal, as part of the 11th session of the Omani-Indian Joint Committee held in Muscat.

Both sides emphasized the importance of this session as a strategic to strengthen cooperation, focusing on economic and trade achievements, and expediting the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

The officials praised the thriving economic ties, noting that trade volume in 2023 amounted to nearly OMR 2.05 billion (over USD five billion). (end)

