Bengaluru Road Rage: New Video Of Assault Involving IAF Official Goes Viral Air Force Says 'Assisting Local Authorities

MENAFN - Live Mint): A day after multiple videos of the Bengaluru road rage case involving the alleged assault of Indian Air Force officer sparked outrage on social media, the IAF said it is assisting the local authorities in investigating the case.

Now, a full video of the incident, showing how Vikas Kumar, who allegedly assaulted the IAF officer, Shiladitya Bose, is going viral on social media:

What did the IAF say?

"An unfortunate incident, involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, took place in Bengaluru yesterday. The lAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution," the IAF said in an official statement.

IAF officer booked for attempt to murder

Police officials investigating the matter said that a FIR has been registered against the 40-year-old IAF officer, Shiladitya Bose on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, Vikas Kumar, who was previously arrested on the officer's complaint in a road rage incident.

What led to the Bengaluru road rage?

Earlier, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose shared a video statement, claiming that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning.

| Bengaluru: IAF officer Wg Cdr Shiladitya Bose booked for attempt to murder

With blood visible on his face and neck, the officer recorded a video stating that the man abused the IAF officer and his wife, stating: 'You DRDO people...'

Terming it a case of road rage, police arrested Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company's call centre.

Videos of IAF officer attack viral on social media

As per videos being widely circulated on social media, both Vikas Kumar and the IAF officer have attacked each other, and some videos purportedly show the IAF officer roughing up Vikas Kumar, creating a scene for the onlookers.

| IAF officer alleging assault actually started it? CCTV footage throws new twist

A case has been registered against Shiladitya Bose under 109 (Attempt to murder), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (Snatching), 324 (Mischief), 351 (Criminal Intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Byappanahalli police station based on the counter complaint given by Vikas Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D told newswire PTI.