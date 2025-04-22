PM Modi's Warmth Charms JD Vance's Kids: 'Maybe I Can Live In India,' US VP's Son Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (April 22) likened the evolving US-India partnership to a familial bond, rooted in warmth, personal connection, and shared values. Speaking at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, Vance described his family's first trip to India and their memorable dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Vance family-JD, his wife Usha, and their three children-at his 7 Lok Kalyan Mar residence in New Delhi. The evening left a lasting impression on the US Vice President, who said the children were taken by Modi's warmth and hospitality.

“Yesterday we had dinner at PM's house. The food was so good and the PM was so kind to our three children. Ewan came to me and said, 'Dad, maybe I can live in India,'” Vance shared to laughter.

Children's growing affection for PM Modi

Vance recounted that his sons, Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel, have only formed a bond with two world leaders-President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi .

“My 7-year-old, 5-year-old, and three-year-old have only built rapport with two world leaders - the first of course is President Trump because he has certain energies. PM Modi has the exact same thing. Our kids liked him. I think it's a great foundation for the future of our relationship," said Vance.

A walk with Modi

Describing their tour of the PM's residence, Vance said his children were at ease with Modi, seen walking hand-in-hand and playing inside the home.

A surprise birthday gesture in Paris

The US Vice President praised PM Modi for his thoughtful gesture earlier, during an AI Summit in Paris, where Modi brought a birthday gift for his son Vivek.

“It was a huge international conference. Yet, PM Modi took the time to stop by and wish our son Vivek a happy birthday. He even brought a gift. Usha and I were genuinely touched,” Vance said.

The Vance family arrived in Jaipur late Monday night and began their Tuesday with a visit to the historic Amber Fort Palace, soaking in India's cultural heritage as part of a deeply personal and diplomatic visit.

| Not here to preach things, we come to you as partners: JD Vance