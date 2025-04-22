Chinese Humanoid Robots Get Reality Check In Half-Marathon Debut

MENAFN - Asia Times) Six out of 21 Chinese robots completed the world's first half marathon (21.1 kilometres) for humanoid robots in Beijing on April 19, with the winner setting a record time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Over 12,000 people participated in the marathon on the same day, and the human winner reached the endpoint in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

The Tien Kung Ultra robot, developed by X-Humanoid, a Beijing-based state-owned enterprise, won the race for humanoid robots. It is 1.8 meters tall and weighs 52 kilograms.

The first runner-up, Noetix Robotics' N2, finished the half-marathon in 3 hours 37 minutes. It is 1.2 meters tall, weighs 29 kilograms, and wears children's trainers.

The second runner-up, DroidUp's X02, finished the race in 4 hours and 50 minutes. It wears boxing gloves.

An unofficial team entered the competition using a Unitree G2 robot, but the robot fell at the starting point and became a talking point of the event.

Unitree said that the company did not send a team to participate in this marathon as it has been busy recently. It added that anyone who bought a Unitree robot can deploy it in activities, but different training will lead to different results.

On April 10, Unitree released footage saying it will be live-streaming robot combat in about a month.

Tang Jian, chief technology officer of X-Humanoid, said his team only used one robot to complete the half-marathon, while other players needed to change robots several times.

He admitted that the X-Humanoid robot had fallen once during the marathon due to battery failure and had three battery swaps during the race.

“We have spent seven to eight months preparing for this marathon by doing a lot of tests on the robot and fine-tuning its algorithm,” Tang said.