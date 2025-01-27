Secretary Rubio’s Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys today. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Budrys underscored the strength of the U.S.-Lithuania relationship and agreed on the need to stand together in the face of regional and global threats. They discussed the need for an increase in Allied defense spending to meet these threats and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation on defense and energy. Secretary Rubio congratulated Lithuania on its upcoming desynchronization from the Russia-controlled BRELL energy grid.