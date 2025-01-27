Two Russian artists reach longlist for BAFTA Awards

(MENAFN) Russian actors Yura Borisov and Mark Eydelshteyn have made it to the longlist for the 2025 BAFTA Awards in the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category for their roles in the Anora. The nominations were revealed on the official BAFTA website on Friday. Both actors were praised for their powerful performances in the film, directed by American filmmaker Sean Baker, which has also been nominated for ‘Best Film’ with Baker himself competing for ‘Best Director.’



Anora tells the story of a passionate yet troubled love affair between Anora, a sex worker from Brooklyn, and the son of a Russian oligarch, whose marriage sparks a battle with the groom’s family. Eydelshteyn, 22, plays Ivan, the young man caught in this tumultuous relationship, while Borisov, 32, portrays Igor, the enforcer of the groom’s family, bringing intensity to the film’s narrative.



The BAFTA winners will be announced on February 16. Borisov’s previous recognition includes a Golden Globe nomination for ‘Best Supporting Role’ for his work in Anora, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the prestigious Palme d'Or.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132654