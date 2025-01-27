Russian schoolgirls performance reaches Billboard’s top ten

(MENAFN) A viral track by two Russian schoolgirls, "Sigma Boy," has surged into Billboard’s top ten dance hits, outperforming major artists like Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, and Kesha. The song, which landed in the seventh spot on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart on January 15, was created by 11-year-old Svetlana "Betsy" Chertischeva and 12-year-old Maria Yankovskaya.



Released in November, the song quickly gained popularity in Russia before going viral on social platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. On YouTube alone, "Sigma Boy" has amassed 54 million views, with 3.8 million plays on Spotify. The track has even appeared in meme videos and been featured at sports events, such as a hockey match in Prague.



Betsy’s father and producer, Mikhail Chertischev, expressed pride and surprise over the song's Billboard success, especially given the geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia. Despite the unexpected achievement, he believes that a song’s talent is more important than financial backing, emphasizing that the song’s viral success on platforms like TikTok and Shazam is more significant to the young artists than the Billboard ranking.



Svetlana herself shared her excitement, noting that while appearing on Billboard is significant, social media metrics hold more value for today’s generation. The success of "Sigma Boy" highlights how modern music trends are increasingly shaped by online platforms rather than traditional promotion methods.

