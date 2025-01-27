Dubai's Real Estate Market Achieves Record $142.4 Billion In 2024

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)
Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Dubai's Real estate sector has reached unprecedented heights in 2024, recording 180,900 transactions valued at approximately $142.4 billion. This marks a significant increase from 2023, which saw 133,100 sales worth $112.2 billion. ([Construction Week Online](
The primary market experienced substantial growth, with first-time sales from developers rising by 30% to $91.1 billion. Transaction volumes in this segment surged by 51%, totaling 119,800 units. The average price per square foot increased by 10% to $435, driven by new project launches, favorable payment plans, and residency incentives attracting foreign investors. ([Construction Week Online](
In the secondary market, resales reached $51.2 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year, with transaction volumes up by 14% to 61,100 units. The average price per square foot rose by 12% year-on-year to $354, indicating sustained demand for ready properties and high rental yields appealing to investors. ([Construction Week Online](
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, noted,“This has been a truly remarkable year for Dubai's real estate market. Despite global economic uncertainties, transaction volumes have surged, reflecting the market's resilience. With strong rental demand and a continued appetite for luxury, Dubai's real estate sector is continuing to attract global investors, cementing its position as a top destination for real estate investment.” ([Construction Week Online](
Apartment sales led the market, with 141,168 units sold, totaling $70.9 billion-a 42% increase compared to 2023. Villa sales grew by 21.1%, reaching 30,938 units valued at $44.7 billion. Commercial property transactions rose by 10.1%, with 4,304 units worth $2.6 billion, while 4,352 plots were sold for $23.5 billion, marking a 2.6% rise. ([Construction Week Online](
See also Dubai Land Department Permits Freehold Conversion for Select Properties
In the primary market, Al Barsha South 4 emerged as the top-performing area, recording 12,878 first-time sales worth $3.7 billion. Business Bay led in sales value, with 6,888 transactions totaling $5.7 billion. Emerging areas like Madinat Al Mataar and Wadi Al Safa 5 gained traction, indicating a growing demand for suburban living and integrated communities. ([Construction Week Online](
In the secondary market, Business Bay maintained its dominance with 5,142 resale transactions worth $2.7 billion. Dubai Marina, a premium waterfront destination, led in resale value, with 4,924 transactions totaling $4.1 billion. ([Construction Week Online](
The luxury segment also saw notable activity. Soccer star Neymar purchased a $54.45 million penthouse in Dubai's Bugatti Residences, featuring a private car elevator and a swimming pool with panoramic views of downtown Dubai. This acquisition underscores Dubai's appeal among high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury properties. ([Architectural Digest](
A $134 million villa on Jumeirah Bay Island became the most expensive property on the market in Dubai. The 20,000-square-foot mansion, under the Bulgari Hotel and Resort umbrella, boasts high-end renovations and luxurious amenities, reflecting the city's growing ultra-luxury real estate market. ([Business Insider](
Notice an issue?
Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN27012025000152002308ID1109132606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.