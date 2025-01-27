“Trump Plan” Reports Assume Ukraine Could Become Divided - Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States (2006–2010) and France (2014–2020) Oleh Shamshur believes that the details of the“peace plan” to end the war, now made public by representatives from the team, actually envisage Ukraine's division.

The expressed the opinion in an interview with Ukrinform.

Shamshur noted that the efforts of the newly elected U.S. president are currently focused on getting Vladimir to the negotiating table. However, Trump is avoiding details of the possible content of the agreements, and until they are made public, the only reliable statements in this regard are those coming from U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

“This is about a ceasefire along the demarcation line. And in fact, although they do not utter this directly, Trump's plan revolves around Putin retaining control over what he seized not only in 2014, but also throughout his large-scale aggression... I believe that what we know about the 'Trump plan' allows us to conclude that this is a plan toward the actual division of Ukraine," Shamshur said.

In his opinion, Ukrainians should not entertain illusions that they will be able to regain the occupied territories in the short term.

"This pain will remain with us for decades," the former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and France believes.

He added that the Americans, in principle, understand the importance of providing security guarantees to Ukraine, but this understanding is yet to be transformed into specific proposals.

"And what guarantees can there be if Trump says he is against Ukraine's membership to NATO? What can they offer us in return? Earlier, Trump and Kellogg spoke about the possibility of 'pumping' Ukraine up with weapons in unprecedented volumes and range. I would like to see this come to reality,” the diplomat noted.

He stated that, as reality shows, the parameters of a possible settlement under Donald Trump are not favorable to Ukraine.

“Could this change? It is possible. However, with all signals, there is currently a consensus within the Trump team that Ukraine must make concessions. And these are concessions at the expense of our national interest and territorial integrity,” the ex-ambassador emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with Bloomberg that in the issue of ending the war,“a strong and just peace” is a priority for Ukraine.