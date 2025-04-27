403
China, Central Asia Commit to Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) At the sixth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Saturday, significant political groundwork was laid for the upcoming second China-Central Asia Summit later this year, with extensive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the United States for imposing arbitrary tariffs on over 180 countries, violating their legitimate rights. He highlighted that China has responded with necessary countermeasures to protect not only its own interests but also global rules, fairness, and justice.
As the world’s second-largest economy, China reaffirms its commitment to opening up, fostering mutual development with neighboring countries, sharing opportunities globally, and fulfilling its international obligations.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, outlined five key proposals for strengthening China-Central Asia relations: upholding good faith and fostering harmony, sticking to mutually beneficial cooperation, advancing institutional development, adhering to fairness and justice, and strengthening long-lasting friendships.
Central Asian foreign ministers expressed their readiness to align their national development strategies with China's Belt and Road Initiative, unite against the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism, separatism, and transnational crime, and work towards regional peace and stability.
All parties agreed that China plays a key role in maintaining global stability and supports multilateralism, emphasizing their commitment to fair international trade rules and rejecting unilateral protectionism.
