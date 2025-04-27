Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Threat: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Receives Threat Email Search Operation On

2025-04-27 05:01:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala | Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat. The airport received the threat via email. Bomb disposal squads are checking the terminals: PRO, Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story)

