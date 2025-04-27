403
Bomb Threat: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Receives Threat Email Search Operation On
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala | Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat. The airport received the threat via email. Bomb disposal squads are checking the terminals: PRO, Thiruvananthapuram Airport.
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a developing story)
