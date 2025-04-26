Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Croatia Receives Last Of 12 French Rafale Jets

2025-04-26 05:04:59
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ZAGREB, Apr 26 (NNN-CNA) – The final Rafale fighter jet, out of the 12 ordered by Croatia from France, arrived in Zagreb yesterday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

This final delivery marks the completion of“the most important modernisation of the Croatian Air Force in its history,” the statement said. The delivery comes exactly one year after the reception of the first six Rafale jets.

Croatia finalised an agreement to purchase 12 used French Rafale fighter jets in Nov, 2021.– NNN-CNA

