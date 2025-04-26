Croatia Receives Last Of 12 French Rafale Jets
This final delivery marks the completion of“the most important modernisation of the Croatian Air Force in its history,” the statement said. The delivery comes exactly one year after the reception of the first six Rafale jets.
Croatia finalised an agreement to purchase 12 used French Rafale fighter jets in Nov, 2021.– NNN-CNA
