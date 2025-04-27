Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Truck Mows Down Lioness In Gujarat's Amreli Driver Held

Truck Mows Down Lioness In Gujarat's Amreli Driver Held


2025-04-27 05:01:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Amreli-Savarkundla highway near Devaliya village of the district on April 24, an official said.

The accused, Rajesh Padariya, was speeding and ran over the lioness in the early hours of Tuesday, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Viralsinh Chavda said.

He said that three teams were formed to track the accused, and he was arrested based on the CCTV camera footage and intelligence inputs.

Also Read | Centre asks Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to rebid Gensol's BESS projects

The official said the teams scanned the surrounding areas, and the vehicle was identified based on footage from CCTV cameras at petrol pumps and around the incident site.

He said the accused was booked under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022 and was sent to jail after his bail was rejected.

MENAFN27042025007365015876ID1109477237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search