Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: Can You Find Hidden Cat In 7 Seconds?

Visual illusions are fascinating phenomena that trick our brains into seeing something that isn't actually there. In the past, people often thought these illusions were caused by magic or supernatural forces. However, scientists later discovered that they occur because of the way our brains process what we see. Visual illusions are often created by cleverly blending objects, colours, and shapes to make hidden details appear or disappear.

So, how sharp are your eyes? Here's a challenge for you: Can you spot the third cat in this image within 7 seconds?

In this visual illusion, there are two cats in the foreground near a washbasin. But, there's also a third cat hidden somewhere in the picture – and your task is to find it in just 7 seconds.

Spot the third cat in 7 seconds

This test will push your visual skills to the limit. Experts suggest that people who can solve puzzles like these have strong observation skills. They also recommend that regularly practising visual illusions can help sharpen cognitive abilities and even prevent cognitive decline in older age.

Only those with sharp eyes and attention to detail will be able to find the hidden cat. Think you've got what it takes?

The clock is ticking... You've got just a few more seconds...

Time's up!

How many of you managed to spot the third cat? If you did, congratulations – your eyes are sharp!

Don't worry if you didn't find it. Most people will struggle to do so within 7 seconds. Keep practising these puzzles to improve your speed and ability to spot hidden objects.

Ready to see the answer? The third cat is peeking from behind the sofa in the background.

Solution.

If you enjoyed this visual illusion, try more challenges from our "must-try" section below. And don't forget to share this challenge with your friends and family to see if they can spot the hidden cat as quickly as you!