'Health Day' Organised For Malaysian Community

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Future Medical and Centre in cooperation with the Embassy of Malaysia and Malaysian Association in Qatar organised a 'Health Day' and 'Health Awareness Programme' for the Malaysian community in Doha on Friday.

The event was officiated by the Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar H E Mohammad Faizal Razali in the presence of Eng Diaa Salem, Managing Director, and senior management of the Future Medical and Dental Centre. It was attended by approximately 200 Malaysians residing in Qatar.

In his speech, the Ambassador underscored the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle and work life balance. In the same vein, healthy diet and regular exercise should be made a routine and inculcated among the youths, he said.

During the event, free medical checkups comprising of blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, kidney, liver and ECG tests were conducted as part of the Future Medical and Dental Centre's social drive to raise health awareness and promote active lifestyle among the society.

Free physician consultations and dental checkup were also held for early detection and preventive healthcare interventions.

According to Eng Diaa Salem, the Future Medical and Dental Centre plans to conduct similar programmes in the future as part of the Centre's ongoing efforts for supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 and building a world class integrated healthcare sector. This effort is in sync with the country's National Health Strategy to increase private participation, improve access to quality healthcare, governance and promote a healthier society.