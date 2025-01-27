Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Misses This With His Daily Tea

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Diljit Dosanjh keeps on treating his InstaFam with some hilarious updates. Recently, the shared an Instagram story, revealing he misses having the aatte wale biscuit with his tea.

The shows Diljit Dosanjh reading a comment where a fan invites him for some tea and aatte wala biscuit. This reminded the 'Jatt & Juliet' of the old days when he used to enjoy tea with hand-made aatta biscuits. He also revealed that these biscuits are still available at his maternal grandmother's place.

In the meantime, Diljit Dosanjh faced a lot of backlash after he said during one of his shows that he would not perform in India until the infrastructure improves.

He said,“I want to tell the designated authorities that India does not have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a big revenue generating space. It also gives livelihood to many. Please focus on this space as well. I will try to set up a stage in the middle while the crowd is distributed around it (to improve concert experience). I will not perform shows here until things improve here. Instead of troubling us, improve the infrastructure."

Netizens trolled Diljit Dosanjh for his recent statement. Sharing the video on social media, a cybercitizen wrote, "Coldplay at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India does have a world-class infrastructure for live concerts."

Another one shared, "India does have infrastructure for live concerts @diljitdosanjh. Just hire a better team," remarked a netizen.

Meanwhile, the third tweet read, "Hello @diljitdosanjh, India does have the infrastructure for such concerts, it's only that you need to be better aware and need to prepare better."

Moving on, Diljit Dosanjh has been roped in for the much-anticipated sequel,“Border 2". Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the project will star Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in crucial roles. The movie seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War, during which Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and took control of Indian territory.