Agricultural Producers From Tierras Altas Will Hold A Congress In Boquete April 24 And 25

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Panama faces fundamental challenges in its agricultural sector, from diplomatic pressures and free trade agreements to climate change. These challenges have been recurring themes in presidential debates, and now, more than ever, the need for self-sufficiency is highlighted. Lorenzo Jiménez, representative of the Tierras Altas Producers Association, spoke on Noticias AM about the upcoming congress to be held in Panama. This event is a crucial opportunity to address the problems affecting producers and find effective solutions. “It's an opportunity we don't want to waste,” says Jiménez. “Although it was discussed in presidential debates, real commitment to the candidates is what this conference will address.”

Over two days, various speakers will address the challenges producers face, seeking to be part of the solution. Recent climate changes have affected production, raising the prices of staples such as potatoes and onions. However, with the implementation of the Cold Chain, it is hoped to improve the conservation of perishable products and reduce the impact of shortages. Agricultural production has varied significantly in recent years due to factors such as climate, abandoned fields, and lack of support. Jiménez emphasizes the importance of a national agricultural production plan, the identification of new production areas, and the use of technology to address climate change. The congress will be held on April 24 and 25 in Boquete, in the fairgrounds. There will be a press conference at Anavit at 9 a.m., where more details will be provided. International and national exhibitors will discuss changes in global trade and the impact of treaties such as the TPA with the United States.

The Congress will be held on April 24 and 25 in Boquete, in the Fairgrounds.